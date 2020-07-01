Liam Payne has said that his three-year-old son “constantly inspires” him to be a better person.

The One Direction star made the comments during The Diana Awards ceremony, which recognises the social action and humanitarian efforts of children and young adults.

He spoke about his son Bear, who he fathered with ex-partner Cheryl, after being asked what motivates him by a young award-winner.

Payne and Cheryl’s son Bear is aged three (Ian West/PA)

Payne said: “I think, for me, on a daily basis my three-year-old son constantly inspires me.

“The thing in that is that it inspires you to do better.”

He added that he “finally started to become a man” following his son’s birth.

“It kind of changed my views on a lot of different things and the way I was living my life, and I think it just continues on in me every single day that I just want to be better and better for him, really,” he added.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Payne added that him and Cheryl “speak quite a lot about him doing something to help the world out”.

“I often think, for his life, that would be so satisfying,” he added.

“It gives you more for your soul, I think, than anything else and I’d love him to find a job to do like that, really.”

The Duke of Sussex, The Vamps star James McVey, actor Will Poulter and actress Dame Emma Thompson were among those to address the award winners.