Unrest in Hong Kong and continuing problems on Britain’s high streets lead many of the papers.

The Times leads with the evolving situation in Hong Kong as the UK Government “steps in” to allow Hong Kongers visas and a path to citizenship after the imposition of a “draconian” national security law.

Britain opens its doors to 3m Hong Kong migrants#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/J5lOrTb6Lp — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 1, 2020

Boris Johnson’s condemnation of the law leads the Financial Times, with the Prime Minister claiming it is a breach of the agreement which allowed the territory’s handover to China.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 2 July https://t.co/kC3XdqXVZ4 pic.twitter.com/j6isxUBJaq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 1, 2020

Britain “opening the door” to three million people in Hong Kong and the “crackdown” following the new law is covered by the i and The Independent.

Escape to the UK: citizenship offer for 3 million people as Britain opens the door to Hong Kong Thursday's front page #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MQtEUdIF43 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 1, 2020

The Daily Telegraph stays closer to home, reporting that the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is on the wane.

The Guardian reports on concerns about the pandemic’s impact on economy as more than 6,000 job losses were announced in a day.

Guardian front page, Thursday 2 July 2020: Fears grow for UK high street as more than 6,000 jobs lost in a day pic.twitter.com/HWJxZqFca7 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 1, 2020

Metro carries fears that similar lockdowns to the one in Leicester could be “days away”, while the Daily Express refers to “virus hotspots” on the brink of being subjected to new restrictions.

And the Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to NHS staff and care workers who have died during the pandemic.

Tomorrow's front page: Our lost heroes. Today we dedicate our front page to the healthcare workers who died on the front lines in Britain's coronavirus battle. #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/3GfTTMqyPF pic.twitter.com/q0Te05Z0xJ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 1, 2020

The Daily Mail reports on “bombshell new outbursts” from the Duchess of Sussex, who claims she was “unprotected by the Institution” of the monarchy when she was attacked by the media.

And the Daily Star leads with a legal saga involving author Dan Brown.