An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two sisters in a north-west London park.

Danyal Hussein is accused of killing sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in Fryent Country Park in Wembley in the early hours of Saturday June 6.

The women were found stabbed to death on Sunday June 7 after officers were called shortly after 1pm.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with two counts of murder and a further count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Flowers at an entrance to Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, after Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found dead (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The teenager was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support, both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene.

“I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation.

“My officers will remain on patrol in the local area, providing continued reassurance – please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns.”