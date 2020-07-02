Police in Durham are welcoming customers back to pubs by warning: “Enjoy the bars. Don’t end up behind them.”

With pubs opening on Saturday for the first time since March, there are fears some drinkers may over-indulge on their first trip to a bar in over three months.

Durham Constabulary tweeted: “You’ve waited 3 months to get back to the bars, make sure you don’t end up behind ours.”

In an accompanying video, a pint of beer is seen being poured and placed on a bar – before a plastic cup is placed through a hatch, which promptly slams shut.

The clip concludes with the words: “This round’s on us. Enjoy the bars. Don’t end up behind them. #steadyaway.”

Pubs and restaurants were told to close on March 20 as the Government ramped up its response to the coronavirus crisis.

New social distancing measures will be in place when they reopen, with guidance suggesting staff should wear face masks, orders should be taken at tables and loud music should not be played.