Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, has been taken into custody, said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

An indictment made public on Thursday said Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s crimes by “helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” girls as young as 14. It also said she participated in the sexual abuse.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer (AP /Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.

The indictment included counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Maxwell has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish”.

Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with the Duke of York at her London townhouse.

Andrew denied her story.

The Duke of York (Michel Euler/PA)

Maxwell was described in a lawsuit by another Epstein victim, Sarah Ransome, as the “highest-ranking employee” of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking enterprise.

She oversaw and trained recruiters, developed recruiting plans and helped conceal the activity from law enforcement, the lawsuit alleged.

The indictment mirrored many of the claims previously made in civil lawsuits against Maxwell.

It said that as early as 1994, Maxwell would “entice and groom” minor girls by asking them about their lives, their schools and their families.

“Through this process, Maxwell and Epstein enticed victims to engage in sexual activity with Epstein. In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the indictment said.

The indictment said Maxwell repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct.

At the time the crimes occurred, Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein and was also paid by him to manage his various properties, according to the indictment, which included a photograph of Epstein with his arm around Maxwell and his head nuzzling hers.

Epstein was initially investigated in Florida and pleaded guilty to state charges in 2008 that allowed him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. He was free a little after a year in prison.

At the time, a federal prosecutor in Florida signed off on an agreement, initially filed in secret, that barred the federal government from charging “any potential co-conspirators of Epstein.”

Federal prosecutors in New York have argued that they are not bound by that agreement.