A drink-driver who returned to the pub after killing a man and leaving a teenager severely injured when he crashed into passengers at a bus stop has been jailed for more than seven years.

Judge Lord Mulholland said Martin Henderson was “driving like a maniac” when he lost control of his speeding car while overtaking and crashed into people waiting for a bus in Aberdeen in November last year.

He jailed Henderson, 30, for seven years and four months and banned him for driving for almost 24 years.

Father-of-three and retired bus driver Allan Forbes, 70, had been on his way to meet his son when he was thrown into a nearby car park by the force of the crash.

He sustained “catastrophic, unsurvivable injuries” and died at the scene on Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, a court heard.

Chloe Donaldson, then 18, who was waiting a short distance from the bus shelter, was severely injured.

Henderson fled the scene for a nearby pub, where he ordered a pint and then returned home to Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

He then told his partner he had “f***** up”, opened two cans of lager, reported his car as stolen to the police and fell asleep on the couch.

Sentencing Henderson at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, Lord Mulholland told him: “You were under the influence of alcohol when driving like a maniac.

Allan Forbes died at the scene (Forbes family/PA)

“Notwithstanding the chaos, serious injury and loss of life that you caused, you only thought of yourself.

“Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed you fled to a nearby pub, where you consumed more alcohol and went home where you consumed yet more alcohol.”

Lord Mulholland told Henderson reporting his car had been stolen was “despicable”.

He praised the Forbes family for their “enduring bravery and human spirit in the face of the misery” Henderson had inflicted.

Lord Mulholland said Henderson had “learned nothing” from his six previous driving convictions, which included drink-driving, speeding and careless driving, and had led to three driving bans.

Henderson, a former engineering supervisor for an offshore oil company, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The crash happened on November 9 last year and advocate depute Graeme Jessop said Henderson visited two pubs in Inverurie, drinking two-and-a-half pints, before getting behind the wheel of his BMW at around 7.30pm with a workmate as a passenger.

Driving on the A96 towards Aberdeen, he drove through a red light, narrowly missing colliding with a van, before overtaking on a bend at an estimated speed of 97mph.

On the approach to the crash site, he was travelling at 67mph in a 30mph section of dual carriageway when he began overtaking a car, lost control, hit a Nissan Pixo before crashing into the passengers at the bus stop, at around 7.50pm.

The Nissan Pixo hit the central reservation but the driver, his son and his son’s friend who were inside were not injured.

Henderson’s passenger also avoided injury, stayed at the scene and told the police Henderson had been driving.

Advocate Neil Shand, representing Henderson, said his client is “deeply sorry” and wishes he had acted differently.