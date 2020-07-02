A high-performance BMW M4 Convertible has ended up submerged in a marina after rolling into the water near Portsmouth.

The car – which can retail for around £80,000 – is reported to have rolled into the marina after its driver parked up in a car park and left the vehicle in drive.

A berth holder at Port Solent Marina who saw the vehicle after the initial incident said that the car, which first crashed into the water at around 10 am today (July 2) was parked in the berth holder’s car park prior to its accident.

Anti-pollution measures were quickly put into place

“It appears that the driver pulled up in a disabled bay right at the front,” they told the PA news agency. “Apparently as he got out the car was in drive so it took off and went down the embankment, through the railings and went straight into the marina.

“It’s a real first,” they added. “I’ve never seen a car in a marina.”

The M4 bobbed for some time before becoming fully submerged

It is believed that no one was injured during the incident.

Staff at the marina site quickly put anti-pollution measures into place around the car to stop fuel from leaking further afield.

At the time of writing, it is believed that the car is being craned from the water, according to the berth holder – who does not wish to be named.

PA has contacted Port Solent Marina for comment.

The BMW M4 Convertible uses a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder with 444bhp and 550Nm of torque and is capable of going from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 155mph.