The police officer injured in the Park Inn Hotel knife attack in Glasgow has been released from hospital.

Constable David Whyte was injured as he responded to the incident last Friday.

As he was discharged from hospital in Glasgow on Thursday, the officer, 42, said: “I would like to thank the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for saving my life and getting me back to where I am today.

“I feel incredibly lucky being able to leave hospital less than a week after the incident.

Pc David Whyte was injured as he responded to the knife attack last Friday (Police Scotland/PA)

“I would also like to thank everyone at Police Scotland for their support and also the thousands of people who have sent warm wishes from around the world over the last few days.

“There is no doubt that I face a long road to recovery but I am absolutely determined to be back on duty as soon as I possibly can.

“I have no further comment to make and would again ask the media not to approach myself, my family or friends and to please respect the privacy I need to complete my recovery.”

Four other men injured in the West George Street incident remain in hospital. Three are in a stable condition and one is critical but stable.

The attacker – Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan – was shot dead by armed officers.