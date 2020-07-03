Passengers arriving into England from “lower risk countries” will no longer be subject to quarantine, the Government has said.

Officials are also set to add exemptions to the Government’s policy of advising against all non-essential overseas travel, allowing people to take holidays overseas without their insurance policies being affected.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions about the changes:

– What will be announced on Friday?

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will announce the lifting of the quarantine policy for passengers arriving in England from countries such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany from July 10, with other countries due to form part of this list.

Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will set out exemptions for a number of destinations from its global advisory against “all but essential” international travel which will come into force on Saturday.

We’re not back to normal yet. But we can start to return to some of the places we’ve missed. This weekend, follow COVID-19 Secure guidelines wherever you are, and enjoy summer safely. pic.twitter.com/LsS9gjw6t5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 2, 2020

– How will these announcements impact on travel?

The quarantine policy will mean that people either returning to or visiting England from the listed countries will not need to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

The Government has said there is an “expectation” that exempted countries will also not require arrivals from the UK to self-isolate.

Officials “continues to work closely with international partners around the world to discuss arrangements for travellers arriving from the UK,” the Government said.

Global cases of coronavirus (PA Graphics)

– And what will the FCO advice change mean?

The FCO’s announcement will mean that people can travel to a number of destinations overseas with regular travel insurance policies.

– What about Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The Department for Transport said the devolved administrations “will set out their own approach”.

This means passengers arriving in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “should ensure they follow the laws and guidance which applies there”.

– Could this advice change?

Exempted countries and territories will be constantly reviewed and self-isolation measures could be reintroduced in future, the Government said.

The current list follows a risk assessment from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England which has looked at the prevalence of Covid-19 and numbers of new cases.

– What has the Government said?

Mr Shapps said: “Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation.

“Whether you are a holidaymaker ready to travel abroad or a business eager to open your doors again, this is good news for British people and great news for British businesses.”

– What are the rules on quarantine?

Since June 8, all passengers, bar a handful of exemptions, have been required to go into self-isolation for 14 days when they arrive in the UK.

People who fail to comply can be fined £1,000 in England, and police are allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules.