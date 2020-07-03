London’s cycle hire scheme has seen record demand as people are being urged to avoid public transport.

Transport for London (TfL) said 51,938 Santander Cycle hires were made on June 24, the most on a working day since it was launched in 2010.

Some 1,700 more bikes are being made available and eight new docking stations will be installed over the summer to boost access to the bikes.

The number of journeys made in London using all types of bikes has surged in recent weeks, particularly for leisure journeys.

The weekend of June 20/21 saw an increase of 151% compared with the same weekend in 2019, TfL said.

Temporary changes are being made to roads in the capital to support safe walking and cycling.

Thirty-two Streetspace schemes have been completed so far, creating extra pedestrian and cycling space.

TfL is reminding passengers who do need to use public transport that they should wear a face covering unless they are exempt, wash or sanitise their hands at the beginning and end of journeys and follow one-way systems and queuing arrangements.

Everyone should be wearing a face covering on our services 😷 Unless you’re exempt, the police and now our officers have powers to refuse entry or fine people who don’t ⛔ https://t.co/dXWTl1ZHzQ pic.twitter.com/Wgqp7JTlJb — Transport for London 🏳️‍🌈 (@TfL) July 2, 2020

Peak weekday Tube services are operating at 94% of normal levels, with bus services also at 94%.

London’s transport commissioner Mike Brown said: “Even with the recent changes to social distancing guidelines, the number of people we can safely carry on the transport network will still be limited.

“As the Government guidelines have set out, people should continue to work from home if they can, shop locally and avoid public transport where possible to create space for those who need to use it.

“Please consider walking or cycling all or part of your journey if you can.

“Some customers may be returning to the network for the first time since the pandemic and I ask them to please help keep things safe by avoiding the peak times, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth for your entire journey, and acting on the instructions of our staff who are there to help.

“With everyone’s cooperation we can keep the network safe for everyone.”