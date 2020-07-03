A huge explosion has caused a grain terminal’s roof to collapse at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Nearby residents described houses being shaken by the blast, which took place just before 10am on Friday.

Images posted to social media showed the roof of the large industrial building partially caved inwards.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment following smoke inhalation, East of England Ambulance Service said.

Aislinn Ladd, 42, who lives along the Thames in Grays, told the PA news agency she was “feeding the baby and suddenly it was huge noise, house shook, windows vibrated.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it, scared the hell out of me,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Port of Tilbury said: “We confirm that there has been a major incident at the grain terminal within The Port of Tilbury.

“There have been no injuries reported and the emergency services are in attendance.”

In a further statement, the port spokesperson said: “We can confirm that no-one was injured.

“The situation at the grain terminal has now been stabilised and the site is not viewed as posing any immediate further risk.

“The cause of the explosion will now be the subject of a detailed investigation by the relevant authorities and it will be some time until the results of that investigation are known.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at 9.55am.

On arrival, firefighters found that grain in a silo was on fire.

They brought the fire under control, but some of the grain was still smouldering.

Firefighters remained at the scene and worked with site managers to remove the unaffected grain from the silo so it did not ignite.