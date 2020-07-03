David Starkey has resigned his honorary fellowship at a Cambridge college after he said slavery was not genocide because there are “so many damn blacks” still around.

The Master of Fitzwilliam College contacted the historian following his remarks and he has now resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Canterbury Christ Church University has also terminated Starkey’s role as visiting professor, adding that his comments are “completely unacceptable”.

Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University said it will “not tolerate racism”, adding that honorary fellows are expected to uphold the college’s values.

Starkey made the remarks during an online interview with Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes for YouTube channel Reasoned UK.

A Fitzwilliam College statement on Friday said: “The Master has accepted Dr David Starkey’s resignation of his honorary fellowship with immediate effect.

“Fitzwilliam prides itself in leading the way in Cambridge in opening access to higher education for under-represented groups. Our student and academic bodies are diverse and welcoming to all. We do not tolerate racism.”

They added: “Honorary fellows have the same responsibility as all members of our college to uphold our values.”

We have terminated David Starkey’s position as Visiting Professor with immediate effect. His comments are completely unacceptable and totally go against our University and community values. — CanterburyCCUni 🌈 (@CanterburyCCUni) July 3, 2020

Professor Rama Thirunamachandran, vice-chancellor of Canterbury Christ Church University, has apologised to staff and students at the university in Kent who have been offended and upset by the “appalling” comments.

He said: “Widely reported comments by historian David Starkey during a recent online interview are, in our view, completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our university and community.

“We have therefore terminated, with immediate effect, Dr Starkey’s visiting professorship.

“I would like to say sorry to colleagues and students who will have been offended and upset by such comments of this appalling nature, and in particular in these challenging and difficult times for us all.”

Lancaster University has also launched a review of Starkey’s status as an honorary graduate following the comments, which it called “abhorrent”.

You may have seen reports of racist comments made by Dr David Starkey. His comments are abhorrent and contrary to our values. We understand and share the outrage that these comments have provoked and have initiated a review of his status as an honorary graduate — Lancaster University (@LancasterUni) July 3, 2020

During the interview, Starkey said: “Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?

“An awful lot of them survived and again there’s no point in arguing against globalisation or Western civilisation. They are all products of it, we are all products of it.

“The honest teaching of the British Empire is to say, quite simply, it is the first key stage of our globalisation. It is probably the most important moment in human history and it is still with us.”

We are the most successful multi-racial democracy in the world and have much to be proud of. But David Starkey's racist comments ("so many damn blacks") are a reminder of the appalling views that still exist. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 2, 2020

The interview has sparked a backlash – including from former chancellor Sajid Javid, who said Starkey’s “racist” comments were a “reminder of the appalling views that still exist”.

Starkey has been contacted for comment.