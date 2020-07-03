Legoland is “relying on” visitors to follow new safety and hygiene rules when it reopens on Saturday.

A series of measures and regulations will be in place at the Windsor theme park when it opens its doors for the first time in three-and-a-half months, including mandatory face coverings on some rides and social distancing floor markers.

Operations director Karen Glassey told the PA news agency that the venue is depending on people to “look after each other”.

She said: “Usually our guests are really good at following rules and I think, with all the added measures that have been everywhere, people are even more aware of it.

“We absolutely are relying on them to help us and be part of the experience to make sure that it’s safe for everybody.”

Ms Glassey said the family attraction has been a “strange place” since its closure on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be “amazing” to see visitors return, with “a good number of people” booked for this weekend.

Only one day to go until we re-open and we're SO ready to start build memories again! Are you? pic.twitter.com/lQus3hZmNe — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) July 3, 2020

She went on: “People are used to social distancing, they’re used to seeing people wearing face coverings.

“Because we’re limiting the numbers and we’ve got all these things in place, we’re making sure that people can still have a great day with us.

“We’re not expecting them to have to wait ages to go on rides. A lot of rides and attractions will be available for them.

“It will be different to before coronavirus, but I think people are used to it now so I think they will still have a great day.”