In Pictures: Final preparations as more businesses get ready for reopening
By
Press Association 2020
Coronavirus – Thu Jul 2, 2020
Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will be reopening their doors to the public on Saturday, after Northern Ireland’s resumed trading on Friday.
From Belfast to Brighton, business owners have been busy adapting their settings – or creating new ones – to cope with a host of new coronavirus-related restrictions.
