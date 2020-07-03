Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will be reopening their doors to the public on Saturday, after Northern Ireland’s resumed trading on Friday.

From Belfast to Brighton, business owners have been busy adapting their settings – or creating new ones – to cope with a host of new coronavirus-related restrictions.

Diners take their places in family bubbles to test the UK’s only purpose-built pop-up socially distanced restaurant (Ben Birchall/PA)
Servers will deliver food through a hatch to diners (Ben Birchall/PA)
The restaurant, called the Anti Social Club, is situated in Polzeath, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
In Kent, Mark Breen, manager of The Little Prince in Margate, the smallest pub in England, makes his reopening preparations (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Horticulturist Will Spolestra waters plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, ahead of reopening (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The glasshouses have been closed to members of the public for several months (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
In Belfast, Kelly-Anne McKittrick, executive head of housekeeping manager, checks rooms at the Grand Central Hotel (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mehmet Yusuf, owner of Chaplin’s of London Barbers in Brockley, south London, demonstrates the personal protective equipment that will be used on reopening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
There will be no more handshakes for Mr Mehmet and customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
In Newcastle, stylist Caroline Peacock puts the final preparations in place at a Toni & Guy salon (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The salon has been remodelled to fit in with Covid-19 restrictions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Senior Verger Luke Marshall moves a carefully spaced chair in to place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hand sanitisers have been installed around the ancient place of worship (Andrew Matthews/PA)