A list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the UK Government.

It features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

Fourteen British Overseas Territories are also included.

Portugal, the US, China and Thailand are among the notable absentees.

Air Bridges (international travel corridors) will allow travel to England without 14-day quarantine from 10 July from the countries & territories in this OFFICIAL list I've published here 👇https://t.co/5gmIVSBK00 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 3, 2020

Approved destinations pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens” but the list will be kept “under constant review”, the Department for Transport said.

The quarantine policy will be amended from July 10.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) published a separate list of 67 locations which will be exempt from its advisory against all non-essential travel from Saturday.

Several small nations from the quarantine-free list were not mentioned by the FCO, including Fiji, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Passengers will still be required to provide contact information on arrival in England.

The 14-day self-isolation policy for UK arrivals – bar a handful of exemptions – was introduced on June 8.

It was met with fierce criticism over the impact on the UK’s travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The UK Government was unable to convince the devolved administrations to sign off on the plan before it was made public.

Scotland’s First Minster Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged there are “obvious practical reasons” for alignment on the issue but criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy.

She said: “When so much is at stake as it is right now, we can’t allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of, to be quite frank about it, another government’s shambolic decision process.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.

He went on: “If ever there was an example of making an announcement first and then trying to work out what you meant by it – that is what we have seen since this announcement was first trailed in the press.

“And day after day we have attempted to get a sensible answer from the UK Government on how they intend to make these changes, which countries they intend to extend the arrangements to, and I just have to say it’s been an impossible experience to follow.”

Mr Shapps suggested in the Commons on Thursday that the announcement was delayed due to the Scottish Government.