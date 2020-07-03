The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are formally winding up their UK foundation as they press ahead with their global charitable body named after their son.

Meghan and Harry are “incredibly grateful” for the support and guidance of Sussex Royal’s trustees who included the broadcaster Kirsty Young, a source has said.

The couple, who are now living in Los Angeles with their son Archie after quitting as senior working royals in March, have been establishing their new charitable organisation, Archewell, over the past months.

At the weekend it emerged they have been working behind the scenes to urge top executives across the world to stand in solidarity with groups which are calling for a Facebook boycott.

Harry and Meghan have spoken with a number of organisations leading the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which is calling on businesses to pause advertising on the platform over the social network’s failure to do more to remove hate speech.

The sole project of the foundation was sustainable tourism organisation Travalyst (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Travalyst, the sustainable tourism project which Harry co-founded, was the sole project of the foundation during its 12-month term and is now operating as an independent non-profit organisation in the UK.

The travel and tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid -19 pandemic, with communities and people’s livelihoods heavily impacted around the world.

The source said the Travalyst partners were committed to playing an active role in helping communities that rely on tourism rebuild and recover in ways that support their long-term sustainability and resilience.

Paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the couple’s foundation.

The charity will formally enter a period of “solvent liquidation” and during this time all trustees will step down from their roles, except Harry who will remain as a director and trustee until the liquidation process is complete.