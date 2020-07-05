A woman has died after being stabbed at a hotel in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, Greenwich, shortly after 10am on Sunday.

A woman was found with serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed at a hotel in #Greenwich today.https://t.co/S8D45afaN0 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2020

A man – who officers believe to have been known to the woman – fell from a height while emergency services were at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital under police guard and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Photographs shared on social media show a broken window five storeys up on the hotel.

A local, who did not want to be named, passed the scene while jogging and said emergency services gathered on a ledge on the second floor.

“As I understand the guy was still on the ground there,” the witness told the PA news agency.

“I think there were three ambulances, three police cars and one ambulance helicopter and one fire brigade… this is around 11.10am.”

Scotland Yard said they do not believe anybody else was involved in the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.