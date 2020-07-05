People across the UK have come together to clap in celebration for key workers on the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
NHS staff outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The nationwide clap had been organised following a letter from the Together coalition, in which influential figures including NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voiced their support for making July 5 an official day of commemoration.

Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Simon said he hoped the public will use the anniversary as an opportunity to “say a heartfelt thank you” to hospital staff.

Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10.

Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
Boris Johnson and Annemarie Plas outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
Dogs outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Jun 4, 2020
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Jun 4, 2020
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apply hand sanitiser during a visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Jul 5, 2020
(Joe Giddens/PA)