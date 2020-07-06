The nation’s papers are dominated by the announcement of a £1.57 billion economic lifeline for Britain’s arts industry, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Express and Metro lead with the support package, which The Guardian reports shows the Government striving to “protect the future of the nation’s museums, galleries, theatres, museums and music venues”.

Tomorrow's Guardian: Johnson pledges £1.5bn lifeline to keep the UK arts sector afloat Read the story here: https://t.co/ilwRg99H57#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5BACsZQQlj — Richard Preston (@richardpreston_) July 5, 2020

The i says the funding will help the industry avoid “catastrophe” while The Independent reports ministers said the “money was the largest one-off investment in UK culture”.

Monday's front page: British theatres win emergency funding to avoid arts catastrophe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rqMpy8vhnP — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 5, 2020

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says companies are set to receive cash bonuses to hire young people as trainees as part of a Government scheme to alleviate post-coronavirus unemployment.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Cash for firms that hire young trainees #TomorrowsPapersToday READ MORE: https://t.co/l7fuVow2px pic.twitter.com/PzCQlRjIhs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 5, 2020

The Times reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has drawn up plans to reinvigorate Britain’s economy by lifting the stamp duty threshold for homebuyers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling on the nation to help “clean up the rubbish” discarded during lockdown, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror leads with the news that TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is finally “emerging from a coma” following a three-month battle with Covid-19.

The Financial Times reports German payments group Wirecard’s core European and American business “was in the red for years” prior to its collapse into insolvency last month.

Monday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: “Wirecard’s core Europe and US business was in the red for years” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SXhi6hhnsB — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 5, 2020

And the Daily Star says Britain is predicated to experience “possibly the wettest July of all time”.