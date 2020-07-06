A British Hollywood actor has denied allegations of sexual assault made by a massage therapist.

The Sunday Times reported that a married star, who was not named, was interviewed under caution by Scotland Yard last month about the alleged attack.

In a statement sent to the PA news agency, a spokesman for the actor said he “categorically denies” any wrongdoing.

He added: “Our client is aware of the allegations made.

“Our client categorically denies any unlawful conduct. He is co-operating fully with authorities.”

The spokesman said that due to the ongoing investigation his client could not comment any further.

The Sunday Times reported that the alleged assault was said to have happened after a routine appointment at the actor’s place of work in London last autumn when he allegedly groped the therapist’s bottom and rubbed himself against her.

The woman told the paper that the incident had left her “frozen” with shock and feeling degraded.

The paper said she had provided the actor with regular massages for several months and the pair had developed a friendship and exchanged “flirtatious” texts.

She alleged that the actor had tried to kiss her before a massage, then after the treatment had grabbed her waist while he was wearing an untied dressing gown.

The woman said she reported the matter to police on January 30 after conversations with family, friends and professional counsellors, the Sunday Times said.

In a statement to the Sunday Times, the Metropolitan Police said: “On January 30, police were made aware of an allegation of sexual assault… A man has been interviewed under caution in relation to the investigation. Inquiries continue.”