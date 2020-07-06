Be patient, avoid crowds and prepare to hand over contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said as she outlined advice for visiting beer gardens, outdoor cafes and other hospitality.

The First Minster was speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing on the day the country relaxed more of its lockdown measures, allowing hospitality venues to reopen outdoor areas.

Scotland has now gone three days in a row without any new coronavirus deaths, Ms Sturgeon revealed.

She said 18,300 people have now tested positive for the virus, up four from 18,296 on Sunday.

The First Minister urged people to comply with measures put in place by bars and cafes, including providing contact information.

“If you are not willing to do that you really shouldn’t bother going at all,” she said.

“If you see a crowd gathering particularity at a bottle neck point avoid it. These are really risky situations so don’t take that risk.”

She added: “If you go to a bar or a restaurant outside right now, if it feels totally normal, exactly like it was before this pandemic, then something is wrong.”

The First Minister also called on customers at the newly reopened businesses to be respectful to staff members.

She expressed some concerns at images of crowded streets in England after pubs opened on Saturday, urging people to avoid crowded areas.

But she added a “couple of images” doesn’t mean that the “vast majority” of people are not obeying the rules.

Addressing the cluster of Covid-19 cases reported in Annan and Gretna last week, the First Minister said there had only been one extra case since Thursday, bringing the total to 12.

Some 23 contacts were traced and all of those are self-isolating.

The First Minister said she is hopeful that, following some final checks, lockdown measures will be eased in the area as they have been in the rest of the country.

Ms Sturgeon cautioned this will not be the last local outbreak of coronavirus before a vaccine is released.

She said: “There will be further occasions in other parts of Scotland where we may have to ask people to restrict their activities as an outbreak is contained.

“But that’s the reality of trying to control the virus for which we have not yet any treatment and no vaccine.”

Ms Sturgeon also welcomed the announcement by the UK Government of extra funding for the arts and culture.

On Sunday, a package of £1.57 billion was announced for the sector, which would amount to £97 million for Scotland.

It came after a similar £10 million package announced by the Scottish Government on Friday.

She said: “I want to give an assurance today that the funding announced last night by the UK Government will be passed on in full in Scotland to our arts, culture and heritage sector.”