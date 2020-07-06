UK holidaymakers will be able to fly directly to Greece from next week.

A spokesman for the Greek government confirmed that a decision was made to permit UK flights from July 15 “in co-operation with the British Government and after the recommendation of experts”.

Greece reopened its borders to international visitors on July 1 but continued to ban flights from the UK due to concern about importing coronavirus cases.

British nationals usually make more than three million visits to Greece each year and are a large proportion of the country’s inbound holidaymakers.

The UK’s biggest tour operator, Tui, was due to serve four Greek islands when it resumes its operations for UK customers on Saturday, but those initial trips were cancelled due to the prohibition on flights.

Greece is among the countries which the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has exempted from its advisory against all non-essential travel for UK citizens since Saturday.

It is also on the Department for Transport’s list of destinations from which people returning to or visiting England will not need to self-isolate for 14 days from Friday.

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley went to Greece last week, at a time it was not exempted from the FCO’s travel advice.

The 79-year-old visited his Greek villa by reportedly flying via Bulgaria.

He insisted he was in the country on “essential business” because he needed to “Covid-proof my property” ahead of the letting season.

His trip angered MPs, with shadow minister Rosena Allin-Khan tweeting: “Most people have been following the guidelines and socially distancing – not everyone will get a holiday this year.

“Those closest to the Prime Minister have different rules though.”