Two paramedics have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a call-out one eyewitness described as being “like something off the TV”.

West Midlands Police said they arrested a man after the incident on Stephens Close in Wolverhampton at around 12.15pm on Monday with the witness saying she heard “a blood-curdling scream” after the paramedics went in.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the paramedics were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

WMAS said they had also treated a man tasered by police.

Anita Millard, 65, who lives next door, said a man lived alone at the property, and it had been his elderly mother who had first raised concerns for his welfare after he failed to answer the door.

She described how two paramedics arrived, along with two police officers, before they managed to gain entry by removing a door panel with a screwdriver borrowed from a neighbour.

She said: “The police asked the man’s mother to step back and then the girl paramedic went in, followed by the other medic.

“Then all I heard was a blood-curdling scream.

“He had two knives – I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Mrs Millard, who has lived in the close for five years, added: “The male paramedic then came backwards out the house and he shouted into his radio ‘help, help, we’ve both been stabbed’.

“Then he pushed the female paramedic backwards towards the side gate, and away from it all.

“The guy was stood in the porch holding these knives.

“Then the police came in and shouted ‘Taser’ and then they tasered him.

“It was like something off the TV.”

In a statement, WMAS said: “Two members of ambulance service staff have been stabbed after attending a call-out to check on the welfare of a man in Wolverhampton.

“The initial call came through at around 12.15pm this lunchtime to an address in Stephens Close.

“Shortly after arrival, the crew used their emergency alert to say that they had been stabbed.

“Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers.

“The two members of staff, both paramedics, have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics and have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

“A man who was tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff.”

In a short statement released after the incident, police said: “A man has been arrested after two paramedics were stabbed at a property in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton today.

“More to follow.”