Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has admitted assaulting his former fiancee.

The 39-year-old appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to assaulting Vikki Ager on April 9 this year.

A district judge ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for the offence.

The court was told Meighan “smelt heavily of intoxicants” as he assaulted Ms Ager.

The court heard a child witnessed the assault and contacted 999 to say a “domestic incident was taking place”.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said the child “sounded panicked and afraid” while making the call and the victim could be heard saying “get off me, get off me”.

Mr Valli said officers described Vikki Ager as being “visibly upset” while Meighan was said to be “unco-operative and aggressive”.

Meighan, of Narborough, originally denied an assault had taken place but after watching video footage, he told officers he could not watch it any further because it was “horrible”.

Ex-Kasabian singer, Tom Meighan, arrives at Leicester Magistrates’ Court

The court heard Ms Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and big toe as well as a reddening around the neck, which she confirmed to officers was as a result of the assault.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli told the court the offence “could be argued to be relatively serious” – describing it as a “sustained assault”.

CCTV of the attack was played in court as Meighan wiped his eyes with a tissue and held his head in his hands.

Defending Meighan, Michelle Heeley QC told the court he “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behaviour”.

Ms Heeley had made an application to the court for Meighan’s address to be withheld from the public – quoting “high-profile cases such as Caroline Flack who committed suicide in similar circumstances”.

The district judge dismissed the application after submissions from the PA news agency said a section 11 order banning the publication of a defendant’s address was “not enacted for the comfort and feelings of defendants”.

The singer quit Kasabian on Monday, with the band releasing a statement saying he was dealing with “personal issues” and wanted to concentrate on “getting his life back on track”.

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

He subsequently wrote on Twitter: “Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now.

“Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Meighan’s departure from Kasabian leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the only remaining founding members, with current drummer Ian Matthews joining the group in 2004.

It is not clear whether Kasabian will seek to replace Meighan as lead vocalist.