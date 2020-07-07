A man who died following a one vehicle crash in the early hours has been named by police.

Gary Harrison, 32, was driving near Kirkpatrick-Fleming on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway close to junction 20 northbound when the crash happened at about 4.05am on Monday.

Mr Harrison, of Preston, Lancashire, was the only person in the silver Renault Clio and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Harrison’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with inquiries to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road early yesterday morning and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0405 of 6 July, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”