The Chancellor’s plans to get the economy moving, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court and car parking charges for NHS staff are among the stories making headlines.
The Times leads with the expected announcement of a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements, with The Guardian adding it is a response to “growing fears” over the impact of coronavirus on young vulnerable people.
The Financial Times carries the same story, reporting that Rishi Sunak is looking to stop young people being part of a “blighted Covid generation”.
While The Daily Telegraph leads with the details of an “emergency stamp duty holiday”.
“The world’s most vicious libel trial” leads Metro, as actor Johnny Depp was quizzed about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs and his attitudes towards women.
While the Daily Mirror leads with Depp’s claims that Heard “sliced off his fingertip”.
The Independent carries details of an inquiry’s “damning verdict” on how the health system dealt with concerns raised about some medical treatments, while the Daily Mail says the victims were “a generation of women betrayed”.
The i leads with the end of free hospital parking for NHS staff in England.
The Daily Express carries details of a study which suggests that statins can help people live longer.
And the Daily Star runs with the tale of “The Saddest Little Dog” who was abandoned because he did not “learn to be good”.