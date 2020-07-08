Thousands of people protested against the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from coronavirus.

Police fired tear gas at thousands of people, some chanting “Resignation! Resignation!” as they gathered in front of the central parliament building in Belgrade.

Some managed to enter the building by force, but were pushed back by riot police.

Protesters gather in Belgrade (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

Earlier, President Aleksandar Vucic called the virus situation in Belgrade “alarming” and “critical” as the city’s hospitals neared their capacity limits.

The country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 13 people had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

That took the total to 16,719 confirmed cases and 330 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Serbia, which went from having one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns to a near-complete reopening at the beginning of May.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Football and tennis matches were played to packed stands and a parliamentary election was held on June 21 despite warnings from experts that mass gatherings without social distancing could lead to a new coronavirus wave.

Mr Vucic said: “We have probably relaxed too much.”

“Everyone thought it was all over,” he added, angrily rejecting widespread criticism that his insistence on holding the election led to the lifting of the earlier lockdown and the recent coronavirus case spike.

(PA Graphics)

On Tuesday, Montenegro introduced a compulsory quarantine for all people arriving from neighbouring Serbia, citing coronaviorus health risks.

Greece also banned Serb tourists from entering the country on Monday.

Elsewhere, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he is confident of swiftly recovering from Covid-19 as he has been treated with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against coronavirus.

Mr Bolsonaro said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after months of playing down its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

He had often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask.