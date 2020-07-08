A 52-year-old man has been charged with wounding two paramedics who were stabbed during a 999 welfare call-out to his home.
Martyn Smith of Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, following an incident at a maisonette on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
The attack unfolded after medics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans gained entry to a maisonette in the road at about 12.20pm.
Police officers then Tasered and arrested Smith at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on Monday night, and is continuing his recovery at home.
He received a slash wound to his back during the incident, which required surgery.
Ms Evans remains at the hospital after undergoing surgery for a stab wound to the chest and is described as stable.
An ambulance service spokesman said both staff members were “recovering well”.
Smith will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
