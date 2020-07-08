A 52-year-old man has appeared in court via video-link charged with attacking two paramedics who were stabbed during a 999 call-out.

Martyn Smith, from Wolverhampton, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent over an incident at his maisonette in the city on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The incident unfolded after medics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans gained entry to the property in Stephens Close at about 12.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on Monday night and is continuing his recovery at home.

Police officers arrested Smith at the scene (Richard Vernalls/PA)

He received a slash wound to his back during the incident, which required surgery.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital after undergoing surgery for a stab wound to the chest and is described as stable.

An ambulance service spokesman said both staff members, who had been responding to concerns for Smith’s welfare, are “recovering well”.

Smith was remanded in custody after a short hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

An application for bail was refused and Smith was ordered to appear at the city’s Crown Court on August 5.