Nicola Sturgeon will confirm on Thursday if Scotland can move into the third phase of its plan for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Phase three would see customers able to return to hairdressers, restaurants and drink inside pubs, although the First Minister has suggested that not all restrictions would be lifted at the same time.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “hopeful” Scotland could move to phase three of its route map for easing lockdown and is expected to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament outlining when and how measures will be lifted.

She previously announced plans for hairdressers, indoor pubs, museums, galleries and libraries to open on July 15.

According to the Scottish Government’s route map, offices and call centres will also be able to reopen in phase three, while universities and colleges can begin a phased return of in-person teaching – all with physical distancing measures in place.

Depending on the latest public health advice, the First Minister could also announce an easing of restrictions for live events – both indoor and outdoor events – as well as the reopening of gyms.

Non-essential shopping centres could also be able to reopen, along with holiday accommodation, museums and libraries.

Public transport is due to resume more services, albeit with reduced capacity and mandatory face coverings for most passengers.

From Friday 10 July, you will be required by law to wear a face covering when you go into a shop. Face coverings are already mandatory on all public transport. Some exemptions apply, which you can read about at https://t.co/u4CivwyYl4 Learn how to make your own ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yGmXyl46Lr — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 7, 2020

Places of worship are also expected to be able to reopen during phase three for congregational services and communal prayer, while an easing of restrictions on attendance at funerals, marriages and civil partnerships could also feature in the First Minister’s announcement.

Ms Sturgeon has already confirmed that, from Friday, Scots will be able to meet in extended groups outside and a maximum of two other households indoors – if physical distancing is maintained – and that children will be able to play organised outdoor sports from Monday.