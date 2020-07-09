Detectives investigating disorder at a mass gathering of Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s Premier League title triumph have released more images of people they want speak to.

Merseyside Police said a number of crimes, including assault, damage and drugs offences, were reported as several thousand people gathered at the city’s Pier Head on Friday June 26.

The force said an extensive investigation is continuing and urged the 12 men and one woman shown in the newly released images, or anyone who recognises them, to come forward at the earliest opportunity.

The photographs show various people in the area of Victoria Street at around 2.30am on Saturday June 27, following the initial gathering.

CCTV APPEAL | We'd like to speak to these 13 people, who may have info about disorder in Victoria Street at around 2.30am on Sat, 27 June. Know who they are? ✉️ Operation.Precinct@merseyside.police.uk, 📞@CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 or send footage https://t.co/hdY0ol8QWs. pic.twitter.com/kx8MTvbQ17 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 9, 2020

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Rhodes said: “Our dedicated team continues to investigate in detail the disgraceful scenes which happened in Liverpool city centre.

“We’re looking for a minority of people intent on committing crime and anti-social behaviour, whose actions marred the good nature of the majority.

“These particular people were in and around Victoria Street later on in the night, after the initial Pier Head celebrations.

“At this location, incidents of disorder occurred, during which items were thrown and injuries were caused to officers, and damage to vehicles. They may have important information to assist us.

“We’re pleased that the communities of Merseyside have come together to strongly condemn these scenes and to provide information. Thanks to all of those people and be assured that we’re reviewing everything that comes in.

“Such gatherings put unnecessary strain on all of the emergency services at this time, and put the safety of those attending at risk.

“They also bring about the potential for lockdown measures to be reversed in certain areas, which would affect all of us who have shown patience and understanding during this pandemic.”