People working remotely could be given the chance to relocate to Barbados under new proposals being considered by the Caribbean island.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is looking at plans to introduce a “12-month Barbados welcome stamp” that would allow visitors the option to work remotely from the Caribbean island for a year at a time.

The scheme is being considered because short-term travel has become more difficult due to testing restrictions.

A fisherman at Rockley Beach, Christchurch, Barbados (Rui Vieira/PA)

Tourism makes up around 40% of the country’s gross domestic product and has been directly impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Mottley said: “You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple of months at a time; go back and come back.”

Currently, British passport holders don’t need a visa to visit Barbados but are granted a period of time to stay.

Barbados plans to officially reopen its borders to international travel on July 12. However, current guidance states people travelling to the country must have had a Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to leaving.

Life guard hut, Rockley Beach, Christchurch, Barbados. (Pa photo: Rui vieira)

They must also submit a form 24 hours before travelling.

Anyone who hasn’t taken a test will be tested upon arrival to the country and placed in isolation if necessary.

It is not yet known when the measures could be introduced or what the costs might be.