First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed dates for the easing of restrictions in phase three of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

– July 10

Face coverings become mandatory in shops.

People can meet up to four other households outdoors – up to 15 people – while physical distancing.

Three households can meet indoors, up to a maximum of eight people, including overnight stays – while physical distancing.

Households are limited to meeting up with four other households in total in one day, indoors or outdoors, though these limits do not apply for under-18s.

Couples who live in different households can form an extended household group, including children under 18, removing the need for distancing measures.

Physical distancing indoors ends for children under 12.

The most significant changes we have made since entering lockdown. A reminder we have only managed to get here because the vast majority have followed the rules. Changes will bring a lot of good times people have been looking forward to for many months. Summary of key changes: pic.twitter.com/xpHpfeMSOA — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 9, 2020

– July 13

Organised outdoor contact sports for children and young people resume, subject to guidance.

Non-essential shops within shopping centres can reopen.

Non-aerosol routine care dental care will return.

Pregnant women can have a designated person accompany them to ante and post-natal appointments.

– July 15

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen, as will indoor pubs and restaurants, following guidance and mitigation measures.

Scotland’s tourism sector can reopen, including all holiday accommodation.

Museums, galleries, monuments, cinemas and libraries will also be able to reopen with precautions in place – for example, tickets being secured in advance.

Places of worship can reopen for communal prayer and contemplation, with physical distancing and limited numbers.

Restrictions on attendance at weddings and funerals will be eased but numbers remain limited and physical distancing is required.

The childcare sector can fully reopen.

Mitigation measures will be in place to combat the virus spreading when pubs reopen (Jane Barlow/PA)

– July 22

Phased return to campus for universities and colleges with physical distancing in place, as part of a blended model with remote teaching.

Personal retail services such as beauticians and tailors can reopen with enhanced hygiene measures.

Motorcycle instruction and theory tests can resume.

– No dates for return as yet

Live events in outdoor and indoor venues.

Reopening of theatres, bingo halls, nightclubs, casinos and other entertainment venues.

Reopening of non-essential offices.

Restart of amateur contact sports outdoors for adults.

Reopening of indoor gyms.

Resumption of driving lessons and test.

Changes in these sectors are currently not expected to take place before July 31.