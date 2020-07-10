The reopening of gyms, pools and leisure centres dominates the nation’s papers on Friday.
The Times, Metro and i lead with the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England, including the reopening of outdoor theatres and spaces for recreational sport.
The Daily Telegraph reports the easing also includes nail bars and beauty salons.
The reopenings come as the Foreign Office warns tourists against travelling on cruise ships, according to the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile the Daily Mirror and Financial Times lead with Boots, Burger King and John Lewis flagging thousands of jobs are at risk of being lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Guardian reports the World Health Organisation has warned the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” around the world.
The Daily Express says the BBC’s decision to axe free TV licences for the over-75s has been slammed as a “kick in the teeth”.
The Independent dedicates its front page to the imprisonment of its chief US correspondent Andrew Buncombe, who was arrested while reporting in Seattle last week.
And the Daily Star says 20% of Britons have emerged from lockdown with worse eyesight.