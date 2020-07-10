A 13-year-old boy killed in a road collision was “cheeky, loving and soft-hearted”, his family have said.

Jack Worwood was walking along the pavement in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, on Tuesday when it is believed he was struck by a vehicle which then crashed into a wall.

He was taken to hospital from the scene in Old Road with serious injuries, and later died.

The 13-year-old died following the collisioin (GMP/PA)

In a tribute issued via Greater Manchester Police on Friday, his family said: “You only had to meet Jack once, and you knew Jack.

“He was a rascal, but a sweet little rascal – cheeky, loving and soft-hearted. You could never be mad at him for long, as he’d soon have you laughing and kissing him again.

“He loved football, playing on his PlayStation and doing maths at school. He aspired to be an accountant and we knew he’d have done it, he was so bright.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He was such a character. So adorable.

“Love you so much Jack – from dad, step-mum Tracy, step-sister Caitlyn-Marie, mum, step-dad Lee and big brother Connor.

“We are absolutely astonished by the amount of condolences we have had so far – truly blown away, and want to pass on our gratitude to you all.”

Liam Wilson, 21, of Livingstone Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has been charged with causing Jack’s death by dangerous driving and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was due to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Friday.