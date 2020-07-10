Here is today’s list of the weekly rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures are based on tests that have been carried out both in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the new number of new cases per 100,000 population.

In Leicester, the weekly rate continues to fall, from 131.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 30 to 122.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. It previously stood at 150.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23.

In Pendle, the rate has gone up from 13.1 to 47.0. This has been caused by a small rise in the number of new cases recorded on July 6 and 7. There is not yet enough data to show if this is the start of a trend.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has gone up from 20.1 to 35.6, though this is still below the level recorded in the seven days to June 23 (36.9).

The list is based on the latest Public Health England figures updated on July 10 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (July 8 to 10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 7, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to June 30.

Leicester 122.2, 131.8

Pendle 47.0, 13.1

Bradford 35.9, 44.5

Blackburn with Darwen 35.6, 20.1

Rochdale 32.7, 41.8

Kirklees 31.7, 28.9

Oadby and Wigston 29.8, 45.6

Peterborough 22.9, 16.4

Ashford 21.7, 27.8

Northampton 21.3, 12.9

Carlisle 20.3, 18.5

Oldham 19.9, 29.3

Blaby 19.9, 22.9

St Albans 19.0, 10.2

Kettering 18.8, 8.9

Rotherham 17.4, 31.0

Harborough 17.3, 13.0

Bolton 17.2, 21.4

Dover 17.1, 12.0

Barnsley 16.7, 32.6

Bedford 16.3, 21.6

Dartford 15.5, 10.9

Wakefield 15.1, 9.6

Manchester 14.1, 16.3

Cannock Chase 14.0, 7.0

Thanet 12.7, 11.3

Folkestone and Hythe 12.4, 27.5

Luton 12.1, 13.1

Charnwood 12.0, 14.2

Doncaster 11.9, 13.2

East Staffordshire 11.8, 9.3

North West Leicestershire 11.8, 14.7

Stoke-on-Trent 11.7, 12.1

East Northamptonshire 11.7, 12.8

Nuneaton and Bedworth 11.6, 10.9

Crawley 11.6, 6.2

Calderdale 11.4, 17.1

Tameside 11.1, 15.1

Woking 10.9, 9.9

Sheffield 10.8, 28.3

Eastbourne 10.7, 15.5

Fylde 10.0, 7.5

Knowsley 10.0, 16.7

Ribble Valley 10.0, 6.7

Melton 9.8, 9.8

Tamworth 9.1, 6.5

Aylesbury Vale 9.0, 5.0

Bury 8.9, 6.8

Southend-on-Sea 8.8, 7.7

Basildon 8.6, 4.3

Bassetlaw 8.6, 13.7

Newcastle-under-Lyme 8.5, 13.1

Daventry 8.3, 3.6

Salford 8.3, 8.6

Cheshire West and Chester 8.2, 13.5

Liverpool 8.1, 8.9

Rochford 8.0, 6.9

Blackpool 7.9, 12.9

Malvern Hills 7.7, 3.8

High Peak 7.6, 3.3

South Holland 7.4, 3.2

Derby 7.4, 10.9

Copeland 7.3, 1.5

Watford 7.2, 2.1

Oxford 7.1, 9.7

Preston 7.1, 16.9

West Lancashire 7.0, 6.1

North East Derbyshire 6.9, 7.9

Fenland 6.9, 4.9

Wycombe 6.9, 4.0

Tandridge 6.9, 1.1

Castle Point 6.7, 11.1

Medway 6.5, 4.3

South Ribble 6.3, 9.0

Hillingdon 6.2, 6.6

Central Bedfordshire 6.0, 4.9

Worcester 5.9, 2.9

Leeds 5.8, 10.1

Birmingham 5.8, 5.5

Gravesham 5.6, 10.3

Rugby 5.6, 6.5

Derbyshire Dales 5.6, 6.9

Hackney and City of London 5.5, 2.4

Cheshire East 5.5, 10.8

Ryedale 5.5, 0.0

Tewkesbury 5.4, 4.3

Three Rivers 5.4, 5.4

Slough 5.4, 10.1

Tower Hamlets 5.4, 1.6

Hinckley and Bosworth 5.3, 17.8

Shropshire 5.3, 10.0

Brentwood 5.2, 9.1

Stafford 5.2, 8.1

Stockport 5.1, 6.9

Nottingham 5.1, 6.9

Sefton 5.1, 4.0

Chelmsford 5.1, 5.1

Trafford 5.1, 4.2

Telford and Wrekin 5.1, 5.6

West Suffolk 5.0, 1.1

Epsom and Ewell 5.0, 1.3

Canterbury 4.9, 6.7

Chesterfield 4.8, 1.9

Amber Valley 4.7, 3.2

Gosport 4.7, 0.0

Halton 4.7, 3.9

Sandwell 4.6, 4.3

Swindon 4.5, 4.5

North Kesteven 4.3, 1.7

Middlesbrough 4.3, 2.8

Brent 4.2, 4.8

Sevenoaks 4.2, 9.1

Tendring 4.1, 0.0

Sedgemoor 4.1, 2.4

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1, 19.3

Haringey 4.1, 2.2

Hounslow 4.1, 7.4

Cambridge 4.0, 2.4

Ashfield 3.9, 4.7

Lewes 3.9, 3.9

Havering 3.9, 3.9

Lichfield 3.8, 1.0

Hertsmere 3.8, 1.0

Eden 3.8, 0.0

Wellingborough 3.8, 11.3

Wealden 3.7, 6.9

Harrogate 3.7, 7.5

Wirral 3.7, 5.9

Bexley 3.6, 3.6

Harrow 3.6, 3.2

Wyre 3.6, 4.5

Southampton 3.6, 2.4

South Oxfordshire 3.6, 3.6

East Lindsey 3.6, 3.6

Stockton-on-Tees 3.5, 8.6

Coventry 3.5, 1.9

East Riding of Yorkshire 3.5, 2.9

Broxtowe 3.5, 3.5

Maidstone 3.5, 5.3

South Kesteven 3.5, 3.5

Ealing 3.5, 6.1

Erewash 3.5, 9.5

Mole Valley 3.4, 1.1

Fareham 3.4, 0.0

Wolverhampton 3.4, 8.8

Kingston upon Thames 3.4, 2.3

Runnymede 3.4, 3.4

Gedling 3.4, 1.7

Surrey Heath 3.4, 4.5

Wigan 3.4, 4.6

Wandsworth 3.4, 2.1

Braintree 3.3, 2.6

Redbridge 3.3, 4.9

Bracknell Forest 3.3, 1.6

South Northamptonshire 3.2, 6.5

South Cambridgeshire 3.2, 0.6

Rother 3.1, 5.2

Chiltern 3.1, 1.0

North Warwickshire 3.1, 10.8

Reading 3.1, 4.9

Lincoln 3.0, 6.1

Spelthorne 3.0, 5.0

Vale of White Horse 3.0, 1.5

Torridge 2.9, 0.0

Merton 2.9, 3.9

North Lincolnshire 2.9, 3.5

Thurrock 2.9, 3.5

Boston 2.9, 7.2

Warrington 2.9, 4.3

Southwark 2.8, 3.5

Walsall 2.8, 3.9

East Devon 2.8, 2.1

East Hertfordshire 2.7, 1.4

Hammersmith and Fulham 2.7, 8.6

Swale 2.7, 4.0

Dacorum 2.6, 3.9

Chorley 2.6, 3.4

Newham 2.6, 4.5

Barnet 2.6, 2.6

Tunbridge Wells 2.5, 5.1

Rutland 2.5, 7.6

Islington 2.5 ,2.1

North East Lincolnshire 2.5, 0.6

Dudley 2.5, 2.5

Hyndburn 2.5, 1.2

Gateshead 2.5, 1.0

Greenwich 2.4, 1.4

Welwyn Hatfield 2.4, 4.1

Wiltshire 2.4, 1.6

Test Valley 2.4, 0.8

Waverley 2.4, 0.8

York 2.4, 2.9

Bristol 2.4, 2.2

Stratford-on-Avon 2.4, 4.7

Forest of Dean 2.3, 0.0

Hull 2.3, 4.2

Plymouth 2.3, 1.9

Stevenage 2.3, 1.1

Burnley 2.3, 14.7

Huntingdonshire 2.3, 6.8

Selby 2.2, 5.6

East Cambridgeshire 2.2, 3.4

Elmbridge 2.2, 4.4

Northumberland 2.2, 3.1

Ipswich 2.2, 2.9

Waltham Forest 2.2, 6.1

Lambeth 2.1, 1.5

Hartlepool 2.1, 1.1

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.1, 0.5

Horsham 2.1, 6.3

Enfield 2.1, 4.2

County Durham 2.1, 3.4

Herefordshire 2.1, 2.6

Hart 2.1, 1.0

Allerdale 2.1, 4.1

Richmond upon Thames 2.0, 1.5

East Suffolk 2.0, 0.8

Cherwell 2.0, 8.0

Wyre Forest 2.0, 1.0

Mid Suffolk 2.0, 1.0

North Tyneside 1.9, 1.5

Kensington and Chelsea 1.9, 3.2

South Derbyshire 1.9, 3.8

South Lakeland 1.9, 2.9

Richmondshire 1.9, 7.5

Milton Keynes 1.9, 2.6

Solihull 1.9, 5.1

Portsmouth 1.9, 0.9

West Oxfordshire 1.8, 0.0

Croydon 1.8, 2.9

Wokingham 1.8, 3.0

Craven 1.8, 5.3

Brighton and Hove 1.7, 2.4

Cheltenham 1.7, 4.3

Rushcliffe 1.7, 5.9

St. Helens 1.7, 7.2

Wychavon 1.6, 3.9

Westminster 1.6, 2.7

Adur 1.6, 3.1

Gloucester 1.5, 1.5

Bromley 1.5, 1.8

Teignbridge 1.5, 0.0

North Hertfordshire 1.5, 1.5

Breckland 1.4, 0.7

Norwich 1.4, 1.4

South Gloucestershire 1.4, 0.7

Barking and Dagenham 1.4, 6.6

Isle of Wight 1.4, 0.7

Corby 1.4, 0.0

Lancaster 1.4, 1.4

Reigate and Banstead 1.4, 2.0

Guildford 1.4, 2.7

Mid Sussex 1.3, 1.3

Newcastle upon Tyne 1.3, 3.3

Windsor and Maidenhead 1.3, 1.3

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.3, 1.0

West Berkshire 1.3, 1.3

Mid Devon 1.2, 1.2

Redditch 1.2, 3.5

Harlow 1.2, 2.3

Basingstoke and Deane 1.1, 0.6

Cotswold 1.1, 2.2

Sunderland 1.1, 1.1

Hastings 1.1, 2.2

West Lindsey 1.1, 3.2

Colchester 1.0, 4.7

Broxbourne 1.0, 0.0

Sutton 1.0, 1.5

North Norfolk 1.0, 1.9

Scarborough 0.9, 0.0

Mendip 0.9, 1.7

Chichester 0.8, 0.8

Newark and Sherwood 0.8, 2.5

Broadland 0.8, 1.5

Tonbridge and Malling 0.8, 1.5

Camden 0.8, 1.1

Torbay 0.7, 3.7

Redcar and Cleveland 0.7, 2.9

South Norfolk 0.7, 2.9

Warwick 0.7, 0.7

South Tyneside 0.7, 1.3

Somerset West and Taunton 0.6, 1.3

New Forest 0.6, 0.6

Dorset 0.5, 1.6

North Somerset 0.5, 3.3

Bath and North East Somerset 0.0, 0.0

Exeter 0.0, 0.0

Havant 0.0, 0.0

Maldon 0.0, 0.0

North Devon 0.0, 0.0

Rossendale 0.0, 0.0

South Hams 0.0, 0.0

Uttlesford 0.0, 0.0

Bromsgrove 0.0, 13.2

Bolsover 0.0, 12.6

Lewisham 0.0, 1.6

South Staffordshire 0.0, 4.5

East Hampshire 0.0, 3.3

Epping Forest 0.0, 3.1

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.0, 2.6

Mansfield 0.0, 2.8

South Bucks 0.0, 4.3

Worthing 0.0, 2.7

Arun 0.0, 1.3

Babergh 0.0, 2.2

Eastleigh 0.0, 1.5

Rushmoor 0.0, 2.1

South Somerset 0.0, 1.2

Stroud 0.0, 1.7

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0, 1.5

Darlington 0.0, 0.9

Great Yarmouth 0.0, 1.0

Hambleton 0.0, 1.1

West Devon 0.0, 1.8

Winchester 0.0, 0.8