Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a 65-year-old grandmother have found human remains near the River Severn in Shropshire.

Former nurse Judy Fox, from Shifnal, went missing a month ago and police later charged her daughter, Lucy Fox, with her murder.

In a statement released on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, said: “Today we have been carrying out searches near The Lloyds at Coalport as part of our investigation to find Judy Fox after concerns were raised for her welfare on Sunday 14 June.

“As part of these searches we have found human remains.

“Formal identification has not yet been carried out but we are keeping Judy’s family informed of this development and continue to support them at what must be a truly awful time.”

Lucy Fox, 38, from Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth, is due to stand trial in November charged with murder.

She has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in connection with a fire outside a house in Apley Park, near Bridgnorth.

A judge at Stafford Crown Court remanded Fox in custody on June 19 and she is due to reappear at the same court next week.