Amber Heard used to chop lines of cocaine for Johnny Depp and leave a shot of whiskey on the nightstand, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has told London’s High Court as he described her alleged drug use.

He said there had been drugs at the couple’s wedding and rehearsal dinner, and the court heard part of an email Ms Heard sent to friends before a getaway telling them “to bring some food, booze and drug of choice – yay”.

On the opening day of Mr Depp’s libel action, Sasha Wass, leading counsel for The Sun newspaper’s publisher News Group Newspapers, said that during the relationship, Ms Heard was “understanding and supportive” of all her then-partner’s attempts to rehabilitate himself” and during the early period of his attempts to “kick his addiction” he was “appreciative” of her support.

In a text to Ms Heard’s mother during a detox trip to his private island in the Bahamas in 2014, which the court heard earlier in the week, Mr Depp described himself as a “poor old junkie” and said without the help of Ms Heard, his then-fiancee, he “wouldn’t be alive”.

Johnny Depp at the High Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But on Friday – the Hollywood A-lister’s fourth day in the witness box – his lawyer David Sherborne asked about Mr Depp’s contention that Ms Heard “was not always entirely supportive in terms of the challenges you faced with alcohol and drugs”.

The barrister referred to a text sent by Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, a friend of Ms Heard’s, to Mr Depp which he said was sent “just before you go to the Bahamas”.

The text read: “Hi, just called you. Do you have any mushrooms? We are planning on cooking on the island.”

Another text message sent from Mr Depp’s phone on the same day in August read: “It’s Amber and I always get what I want.”

Mr Depp said Ms Heard had “clearly sent that text”.

Mr Sherborne referenced other text messages sent around the same time that talked about wanting to “procure more mushrooms”.

Mr Depp told the court: “It seems that she was looking for, trying to acquire drugs, mushrooms.”

Mr Sherborne referred to a schedule for the couple’s wedding which detailed a 7pm rehearsal dinner and then said: “After, dance party, drugs and music.”

Amber Heard leaving the High Court (Yui Mok/PA)

The barrister said: “So this is Ms Heard wanting to arrange drugs for her friends as part of the weekend wedding celebrations?”

Mr Depp said he had not seen that at the time “but that seems to be the plan”.

Mr Sherborne asked: “And were there drugs at the wedding and rehearsal dinner?”

Mr Depp replied: “Yes.”

An email sent by Ms Heard to friends before they went to the Hicksville trailer park in June 2013 asked all those attending “to bring some food, booze and drug of choice – yay”.

Mr Sherborne asked: “Does that accord with your understanding of what Ms Heard and her friends liked to do when they wanted to party?”

Mr Depp replied: “Yes, sir.”

The actor also told the court Ms Heard kept a bottle of Bulleit bourbon whiskey in the freezer for him, adding: “A shot would be poured when I arrived, even if Ms Heard was asleep. When I arrived there would be a shot of whiskey on the nightstand.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said she would “normally” drink two bottles of wine a night.

Mr Sherborne said it was suggested to Mr Depp during his cross-examination by Ms Wass that it was “nonsense” that Ms Heard poured him whiskey and chopped lines of cocaine for him.

Mr Depp told the court: “She definitely poured me whiskey … the lines of cocaine … early in our relationship it was … very much like the boots thing.

“She would chop cocaine for me but she wouldn’t ingest it through her nose … she would rub it on her gum.”

He earlier told the court Ms Heard had a habit of unlacing his boots and removing them for him when he came home from work, something he described as a “beautiful, lovely gesture”.

Mr Depp said she became “very upset” at one point when he removed them himself because she appeared busy.

He said the “small, mundane issue” had then “escalated to an argument”.