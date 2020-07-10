A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in east London.
Police were called to Alexia Square, near Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, shortly after 6pm on Friday and found a man believed to have been in his late teens or early 20s with stab wounds.
Despite emergency services carrying out first aid the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service.
A crime scene is in place and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.
