Face masks, a return to the office and the TV licence are among the topics making headlines on Saturday.

The Times carries a picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson sporting a facial covering with the paper reporting that he is set to make face masks compulsory in shops.

The Daily Telegraph covers similar ground, adding that the PM said it was time for Britain to “go back to work”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Face masks to be compulsory in shops”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yeg6LJpkga — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 10, 2020

The i covers the “back to work” story, as the PM hopes a return to office life will help restaurants bounce back.

THE i WEEKEND: Get back to the office, says PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b6f2e77kVm — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) July 10, 2020

The Guardian leads with a “radical and politically risky overhaul” of the NHS being planned by Mr Johnson.

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 July 2020: Johnson gambles on radical NHS overhaul pic.twitter.com/dAtfLJXcDV — The Guardian (@guardian) July 10, 2020

While the Financial Times leads on a new low on borrowing costs, as a rise in bond prices pushed short-term bond yields under zero.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, https://t.co/5gXWtrt5I2 pic.twitter.com/d1nwuJ3lyq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 10, 2020

The Daily Mirror reports that the dentist who killed Cecil the lion is back out hunting.

The Daily Mail carries an expose into an alleged honours scandal.

The Daily Express reports the BBC has received 40,000 emails over the decision to cut free TV licences for the over-75s.

The Daily Star leads with the latest in the Johnny Depp libel case.

And The Independent carries detail of pressure on the Prime Minister over the arrest of its chief US correspondent.