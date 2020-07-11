The Prince of Wales has said he hopes to visit Greece again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an opinion piece for Ta Nea, a daily newspaper in the country, he sent his “heartfelt wishes to the people of Greece at this very difficult time”.

He added: “The resilience of Greece and her people has been tested before, and I hope that the country will once again emerge with renewed vigour and optimism.

“When that moment comes and the world has made its way through this challenging time, my wife and I do so hope to visit Greece and to see you all again.

“Until we meet again.”

Charles, 71, described Greece as “the land of my grandfather” and he recalled how his first visit there more than five decades ago had left a “vivid impression” on him.

Charles and Camilla visited the Knossos archaeological site on Crete during a tour of Greece in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He noted young people are “more vulnerable to the immediate and the long-lasting impacts of this crisis”.

His international trust aims to help 4,000 young people in Greece get into employment, develop their own businesses or improve their opportunities and reach their full potential by 2023.

This is among a number of schemes Charles hopes will help young Greeks and ensure the pandemic is prevented from “defining the prospects of an entire generation”.

Greece was hit by devastating fires which ravaged the Attica region shortly after Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2018.

Charles wrote: “The tragic loss of life and distressing aftermath caused by these fires compelled me to offer some assistance, however small, to help the region take its first steps towards rebuilding.”

His charitable fund has helped develop a masterplan for the town of Mati focused on fire resistance, the coastline, public and green spaces, and rainfall capture through a sustainable urban drainage system.

It has been created by a group of universities and practitioners who hope to share the details with the local community later this year, Charles said.