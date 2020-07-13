Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.

Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photograph of her, he wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston had celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

The couple had been married for nearly 30 years and have a daughter, Ella, and son, Benjamin. It is reported they met while filming comedy The Experts in the late 80s and they got married in Paris a few years later in 1991.

Their son, Jett, died at the age of just 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas in 2009.

Preston’s first major film role was in 1985’s teen comedy Mischief. She later went on to star alongside her actor husband in Battlefield Earth and 2018’s Gotti.

Ella paid tribute to her mother saying she had never “met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

A family representative told American publication People that Preston had died on the morning of July 12.

They said: “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

In September 2019, Preston described Travolta as “the most wonderful man I know” in an Instagram post celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.

She wrote: “To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows. You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta”.

Her last Instagram post was to celebrate Father’s Day in June this year.

Hollywood star Josh Gad said he was in “absolute shock” at the news of Preston’s death.

He tweeted: “I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss”.

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim reminisced about working alongside Preston as he paid tribute to her.

He tweeted: “I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace”.

Actor Spencer Breslin, who starred alongside Preston in the 2003 film The Cat In The Hat, tweeted: “RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss”.