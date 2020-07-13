The National Trust has reopened a small number of its houses to visitors for the first time since they all closed due to lockdown.

By the end of the week, a total of seven properties will be open in England and Northern Ireland.

All visitors – including members – must book their day out in advance to restrict numbers and ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, the charity said.

On Monday, Barrington Court in Somerset, Kingston Lacy in Dorset, Lyme in Cheshire, Oxburgh in Norfolk and Petworth in West Sussex all reopened.

After months of closed doors, this week, the first seven of our 200 houses welcome visitors back. Safely reopening the houses we care for takes time. John Orna-Ornstein, Director of Culture and Engagement, discusses preparing to reopen after lockdown: https://t.co/C4jGYOT58c pic.twitter.com/jgrOzVhzfk — National Trust (@nationaltrust) July 13, 2020

The Argory in County Armagh will welcome visitors from Wednesday and Packwood in Warwickshire will follow on Friday.

Limited tickets for the following week will go on sale every Friday, according to the charity’s website.

More than 130 gardens and parklands have been gradually opened by National Trust since last month.

The facilities were originally shut in March as the Government implemented strict social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19.