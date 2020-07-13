Boris Johnson has revealed that he will take a holiday in the UK this year and encouraged others to do the same.

There has been a spike in demand for domestic breaks as coronavirus lockdown curbs ease.

Overseas holidays have been restricted by travel advice issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the quarantine requirement for people returning to or visiting the UK.

Both policies were relaxed last week for certain destinations, but they remain in place for many others.

On a visit to the London Ambulance Service, the Prime Minister told reporters: “I think this is a great, great year for people to have a staycation.

“This country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places to holiday, whether coastal or otherwise.

“And I am certainly going to be doing that, but I won’t necessarily tell you where at this stage.

“Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that’s completely a matter for them, I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places, peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday and that’s certainly what I will be doing.”

Parliament breaks for a six-week summer recess on July 22.