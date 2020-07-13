Beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops in England have opened for the first time in four months as part of the latest relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Spas, massage studios and physical therapy businesses are also able to welcome customers again, as long as they meet coronavirus guidelines.

Nico Pantu tattoos a customer at Grimm Tattoo Studio in Leeds as it reopens to customers following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Customers observe social distancing behind screens at Coco Nails Club in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Eleassha Mcqueen takes her first sunbed session in three months at Madame Tan in Chirton, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tattoo artist Dan Ridgewell takes the temperature of a customer at the Axe & Anchor tattoo shop in North Shields, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Beautician Alex Smith does the nails of Jules Aspen at the Madame Beauty salon in Chirton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A pedicure provides a bit more distance at one London salon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meanwhile in Scotland, hairdressers are preparing to reopen to customers on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
In Glasgow, salon manager Gemma Inglis works on the hair of Shireen Inglis at The Lunatic Fringe as they demonstrate some of the changes put in place to help protect against coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A member of staff directs shoppers at the John Lewis department store in Edinburgh, which reopened its doors on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The maintenance team at The Balmoral, Edinburgh, remove boards from the front door as the hotel starts to make preparations for reopening next month (Jane Barlow/PA)