In Pictures: Beauty salons, spas and tattoo shops leave lockdown behind
By
Press Association 2020
The Madame Beauty salon in Chirton, North Tyneside, reopens to customers following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England
Beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops in England have opened for the first time in four months as part of the latest relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
Spas, massage studios and physical therapy businesses are also able to welcome customers again, as long as they meet coronavirus guidelines.