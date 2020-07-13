Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, which are for the seven days to July 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the new number of new cases per 100,000 population.

(PA Graphics)

In Leicester, the rate has fallen slightly from 117.7 in the seven days to July 3 to 114.3 in the seven days to July 10. It was 156.8 in the seven days to June 26.

Second on the list is Pendle, where the rate has gone up from 14.2 to 67.8. This has been caused by a spike in new cases recorded on July 6 and 7.

The jump in the rate for Herefordshire from 1.6 to 36.4 is due to 63 cases being recorded on July 9, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Braintree (up from 2.6 to 19.8, due to 18 new cases being recorded on July 8)

– Peterborough (up from 13.4 to 29.8, with 60 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10)

– Blackburn with Darwen (up from 29.5 to 41.0, with 61 new cases in the seven days to July 10)

The list is based on latest Public Health England figures updated on July 13 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (July 11 to 13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 3.

Leicester 114.3 117.7

Pendle 67.8 14.2

Blackburn with Darwen 41.0 29.5

Rochdale 37.7 30.9

Herefordshire 36.4 1.6

Bradford 34.1 37.6

Peterborough 29.8 13.4

Oadby and Wigston 28.0 36.8

Kirklees 27.6 33.7

East Staffordshire 26.1 9.3

Kettering 20.7 13.8

Northampton 20.4 18.2

Oldham 20.4 21.2

Braintree 19.8 2.6

Calderdale 19.5 12.4

Eastbourne 19.4 11.6

Carlisle 19.4 17.5

Luton 19.1 12.1

Wakefield 18.0 10.1

Bolton 17.5 17.5

Dartford 17.3 12.8

East Northamptonshire 17.0 7.5

Blaby 15.9 20.9

Nuneaton and Bedworth 15.5 9.3

Rotherham 14.7 27.6

Charnwood 14.2 14.2

Salford 14.2 8.3

Melton 13.7 11.7

Sheffield 13.0 22.1

Cannock Chase 13.0 8.0

Stoke-on-Trent 12.9 10.2

North West Leicestershire 12.7 4.9

Thanet 12.7 14.1

Burnley 12.4 7.9

Manchester 12.4 15.9

St Albans 12.2 14.9

Harborough 11.9 17.3

Cheshire West and Chester 11.7 10.6

Barnsley 11.4 24.9

Rugby 11.2 9.3

Tunbridge Wells 11.0 5.1

Woking 10.9 11.9

Oxford 10.4 6.5

Ashford 10.1 25.5

Fylde 10.0 12.5

Ribble Valley 10.0 5.0

Derby 8.9 9.3

Tameside 8.9 14.7

Bedford 8.7 19.2

Sandwell 8.6 3.4

Dover 8.5 15.4

Canterbury 8.5 6.7

Corby 8.5 0.0

Preston 8.5 12.0

South Ribble 8.1 8.1

Basildon 8.1 5.9

Folkestone and Hythe 8.0 24.0

Tower Hamlets 7.9 1.9

Leeds 7.3 8.1

Rother 7.3 4.2

Broxbourne 7.2 0.0

Blackpool 7.2 7.9

Doncaster 7.1 12.2

Bassetlaw 6.8 12.0

Runnymede 6.8 2.3

Lewes 6.8 4.9

Elmbridge 6.6 3.7

Southend-on-Sea 6.6 10.4

Sefton 6.5 4.4

Brentwood 6.5 6.5

Aylesbury Vale 6.5 8.0

Malvern Hills 6.4 5.1

South Holland 6.4 6.4

Wellingborough 6.3 8.8

Wychavon 6.3 1.6

Newcastle-under-Lyme 6.2 11.6

Harrow 6.0 3.2

Fenland 5.9 4.9

Sevenoaks 5.8 8.3

Rochford 5.7 5.7

Chesterfield 5.7 4.8

Tandridge 5.7 4.6

South Cambridgeshire 5.7 1.9

Welwyn Hatfield 5.7 5.7

South Oxfordshire 5.7 2.1

Eden 5.7 0.0

Gravesham 5.6 7.5

Wealden 5.6 6.2

Castle Point 5.6 8.9

Haringey 5.5 1.1

Trafford 5.5 5.9

High Peak 5.4 2.2

Swindon 5.4 5.0

South Northamptonshire 5.4 3.2

Three Rivers 5.4 4.3

Slough 5.4 8.7

Wokingham 5.4 2.4

Hinckley and Bosworth 5.3 16.9

Crawley 5.3 9.8

Bexley 5.3 3.2

Hillingdon 5.2 7.9

Tamworth 5.2 7.8

Hackney and City of London 5.2 4.5

Fareham 5.2 0.9

Lincoln 5.0 4.0

Rutland 5.0 5.0

Epsom and Ewell 5.0 2.5

Wirral 4.9 2.8

Hyndburn 4.9 2.5

Walsall 4.9 4.2

Central Bedfordshire 4.9 7.1

Worcester 4.9 3.9

Brent 4.8 2.4

Birmingham 4.8 6.0

Amber Valley 4.7 3.2

Bury 4.7 10.5

Stratford-on-Avon 4.7 4.7

Gosport 4.7 1.2

Medway 4.7 6.8

Liverpool 4.6 11.1

Surrey Heath 4.5 5.6

Wyre 4.5 1.8

Selby 4.5 6.7

Cheshire East 4.5 6.0

Torridge 4.4 2.9

West Lancashire 4.4 3.5

Copeland 4.4 4.4

Harrogate 4.4 5.0

North Kesteven 4.3 0.9

Wigan 4.3 3.1

Havering 4.3 3.9

Rushcliffe 4.2 4.2

Rossendale 4.2 0.0

South Kesteven 4.2 3.5

West Lindsey 4.2 0.0

Solihull 4.2 3.7

Chiltern 4.2 2.1

Bracknell Forest 4.1 2.5

Coventry 4.1 2.7

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1 8.1

County Durham 4.0 2.3

Wandsworth 4.0 2.1

Cambridge 4.0 2.4

Southampton 4.0 5.1

Redbridge 3.9 6.6

Telford and Wrekin 3.9 4.5

Nottingham 3.9 4.2

Halton 3.9 7.0

Vale of White Horse 3.7 3.0

Hounslow 3.7 4.1

Reading 3.7 4.9

Ryedale 3.6 1.8

Broxtowe 3.5 3.5

North Lincolnshire 3.5 2.3

Erewash 3.5 6.1

Wycombe 3.4 6.9

Wolverhampton 3.4 6.5

Shropshire 3.4 9.1

Stockport 3.4 9.6

Lambeth 3.4 1.2

Warrington 3.3 3.8

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.3 2.7

South Tyneside 3.3 1.3

Windsor and Maidenhead 3.3 0.7

Lewisham 3.3 1.0

Portsmouth 3.3 1.4

Dacorum 3.2 3.2

Tewkesbury 3.2 5.4

Southwark 3.2 4.4

Ashfield 3.1 4.7

Hart 3.1 1.0

Croydon 3.1 1.3

Barnet 3.1 2.6

Stafford 2.9 6.6

Ipswich 2.9 1.5

Thurrock 2.9 3.5

Lichfield 2.9 4.8

Sunderland 2.9 1.1

Hertsmere 2.9 1.9

York 2.9 3.3

Kingston upon Thames 2.8 2.3

Greenwich 2.8 1.7

West Oxfordshire 2.7 1.8

Hammersmith and Fulham 2.7 6.5

Swale 2.7 4.7

South Staffordshire 2.7 0.0

Knowsley 2.7 18.1

Kensington and Chelsea 2.6 1.3

Stockton-on-Tees 2.5 8.1

Waltham Forest 2.5 4.7

Islington 2.5 2.9

Northumberland 2.5 2.8

Mid Devon 2.4 0.0

Sutton 2.4 1.0

Test Valley 2.4 1.6

Enfield 2.4 3.6

Waverley 2.4 1.6

Bristol 2.4 1.9

Daventry 2.4 8.3

Barking and Dagenham 2.4 3.3

East Riding of Yorkshire 2.4 3.8

Westminster 2.3 2.3

Ealing 2.3 5.6

Forest of Dean 2.3 0.0

Harlow 2.3 2.3

Exeter 2.3 0.0

Newham 2.3 4.5

Teignbridge 2.3 0.0

Cotswold 2.2 1.1

Milton Keynes 2.2 1.5

St. Helens 2.2 3.3

Hartlepool 2.1 2.1

Middlesbrough 2.1 3.6

East Lindsey 2.1 2.8

Watford 2.1 7.2

Brighton and Hove 2.1 3.1

Tendring 2.1 2.1

Guildford 2.0 3.4

Bromsgrove 2.0 8.1

East Suffolk 2.0 1.6

Mid Sussex 2.0 1.3

Gateshead 2.0 1.5

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 0.6

North Tyneside 1.9 1.5

Merton 1.9 3.4

South Derbyshire 1.9 1.9

Plymouth 1.9 3.0

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 0.6

North Somerset 1.9 1.4

Dorset 1.9 1.3

Worthing 1.8 2.7

Bromley 1.8 2.1

Wiltshire 1.8 1.6

Maidstone 1.8 4.1

Cheltenham 1.7 4.3

Gedling 1.7 2.5

Chelmsford 1.7 5.1

Huntingdonshire 1.7 2.3

Chichester 1.7 0.0

Sedgemoor 1.6 5.7

Winchester 1.6 0.8

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.6 1.4

Adur 1.6 3.1

Dudley 1.6 2.5

Colchester 1.6 2.6

Maldon 1.6 0.0

Gloucester 1.5 1.5

Broadland 1.5 1.5

Hull 1.5 3.5

Camden 1.5 0.8

Richmond upon Thames 1.5 2.0

Eastleigh 1.5 0.8

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.5 0.8

North Hertfordshire 1.5 2.3

Redcar and Cleveland 1.5 2.9

Boston 1.4 7.2

South Bucks 1.4 2.9

Norwich 1.4 2.1

South Gloucestershire 1.4 0.7

Horsham 1.4 2.1

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 6.9

Lancaster 1.4 0.7

Reigate and Banstead 1.4 1.4

East Hertfordshire 1.4 2.0

West Berkshire 1.3 0.6

Redditch 1.2 2.4

Stevenage 1.1 2.3

West Suffolk 1.1 5.0

Hambleton 1.1 1.1

Hastings 1.1 1.1

Rushmoor 1.1 0.0

Bath and North East Somerset 1.0 0.0

Allerdale 1.0 4.1

Spelthorne 1.0 7.0

North East Derbyshire 1.0 8.9

South Lakeland 1.0 2.9

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

Darlington 0.9 0.9

Chorley 0.9 3.4

Stroud 0.8 0.8

East Hampshire 0.8 2.5

Havant 0.8 0.0

Tonbridge and Malling 0.8 2.3

Torbay 0.7 3.7

South Norfolk 0.7 2.2

Breckland 0.7 0.7

Isle of Wight 0.7 2.1

Warwick 0.7 0.7

East Devon 0.7 4.2

Cherwell 0.7 8.0

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 2.0

Arun 0.6 0.0

South Somerset 0.6 0.6

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 1.1

New Forest 0.6 1.1

Babergh 0.0 0.0

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 0.0

North Devon 0.0 0.0

South Hams 0.0 0.0

Uttlesford 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Epping Forest 0.0 0.8

Scarborough 0.0 0.9

Mendip 0.0 1.7

Mansfield 0.0 1.8

Newark and Sherwood 0.0 2.5

Mid Suffolk 0.0 2.9

Wyre Forest 0.0 3.0

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 3.4

Richmondshire 0.0 3.8

Mole Valley 0.0 4.6

Craven 0.0 5.3

Bolsover 0.0 8.8

North Warwickshire 0.0 9.3