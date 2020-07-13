Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of 72-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run with a cyclist.

Peter McCombie suffered serious head injuries after being struck in Bow Road, close to Thames Magistrates Court, in east London at about 5.05pm on Friday July 3.

Mr McCombie died in hospital on July 11.

Now the Met Police are searching for the cyclist involved, who failed to stop at the scene. No arrests have been made so far.

Police are also calling for witnesses who may have seen the incident or the events immediately before or after, and any road users who might have dashcam or helmet footage.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

“Although Peter was in his 70s, he was still active and continued to work beyond the retirement age, and would have continued to do so had it not been for this heart-breaking incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 0208 597 4874, or 101 referencing CAD 5779/3 July.