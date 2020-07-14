A body found in the search for Naya Rivera is that of the Glee actress, police have confirmed.

The 33-year-old went missing on Wednesday while on a boating trip on Lake Piru in southern California with her four-year-old son, who was found safe and well.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that a body had been found floating in the northern part of the lake and has now confirmed it is Rivera.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Ayub said police are “confident” the body found is that of Rivera.

There is no indication of foul play or that Rivera took her own life, he added.

Police said undergrowth in the water complicated the search and officers had scoured the portion of the lake where Rivera was later found.

Investigators said they believe she was concealed by the shrubbery before floating to the surface after becoming buoyant during decomposition.

She was found at about 9.10am local time by Lake Piru park rangers. The body looked like it had been in the water for several days, police added.

Officers also shared more details on how Rivera may have died, but added it was “speculation” at this point.

Mr Ayub said currents that typically appear on the surface of the lake in the afternoon may have caused the unanchored boat to drift away from Rivera and her son.

She may have “mustered enough energy” to put the child back on board but not enough to save herself, he added.

Her body was found seven years to the day since her former Glee co-star Cory Monteith died aged 31 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

Mark Salling, another Glee cast member, also died in his 30s, killing himself in 2018 at 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Rivera’s Glee co-star Jane Lynch was among those paying tribute. She tweeted: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

Josh Sussman, who played Jacob Ben Israel in Glee, said: “Naya, you will be missed so much.”

Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry on Glee, shared a tribute to Rivera on her Instagram Story.

She posted a black and white picture of the actress, alongside another image showing the backs of Glee cast members looking over a beach.

Chris Colfer, who starred as Kurt Hummel on the show, penned a lengthy tribute to Rivera on Instagram.

He said her “brilliance and humour were unmatched” and her “beauty and talent were otherworldly”.

Colfer added: “She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.”

Alex Newell described Rivera as “truly a star”, while NeNe Leakes said she will “hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times”.

Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s on-screen love interest in the programme, was pictured holding hands with members of the late actress’s family at the side of the lake, shortly after police found the body.

Rivera was best known for playing high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in TV musical comedy Glee.

She and her son Josey Hollis rented a boat at Lake Piru, a popular spot for swimmers about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles, at about 1pm last Wednesday.

The alarm was raised when the boat was overdue to return and the boy was found asleep and wearing a life jacket on the drifting vessel.

An adult-sized life jacket was found on board along with some of Rivera’s belongings.

A rescue mission was launched but the actress was nowhere to be found. The next day police said she was presumed dead.

The search involved helicopters, dog teams and divers, who were guided by sonar equipment dragged across the lake by boats.

Investigators stressed the difficulties presented by searching the lake, including strong currents, dangerous underwater debris and visibility of 1ft-2ft.

Rivera became engaged to rapper Big Sean in October 2013, but they ended their relationship in April 2014.

She then began dating actor Ryan Dorsey and they married in Mexico in July that year.

The couple had son Josey in September 2015.

Rivera filed for divorce after two years of marriage, but they later called off the separation before finalising their divorce in June 2018.