The nation’s papers are dominated by the Government’s decision to make it mandatory to wear face coverings while shopping in England.
The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail lead with the new legislation on face coverings, which is set to come into force on July 24.
The Daily Telegraph, Metro and The Independent report Britons will face a £100 fine for not abiding by the new rules.
The i says England follows more than “120 countries” in enforcing the mandatory wearing of face coverings in stores.
New scientific evidence on the effectiveness of face coverings led ministers to change the law, according to the Daily Express.
Meanwhile the Daily Star says it is “about bleedin’ time” the rules came into effect.
Elsewhere, The Times reports plans have been drawn up to base the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in the far east in order to counter “an increasingly assertive China”.
And the Financial Times leads with British companies facing a “£7bn-a-year red tape bill” post-Brexit.