Dairy farmers have backed a national campaign to get kids learning more about the importance of a nutritious start to the day.

Charity Magic Breakfast supports children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the UK and has teamed up with Arla Foods, the UK's largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative.

Arla will provide enough free Cravendale milk for 4.8million bowls of breakfast cereal and will continue that support right across the summer holidays, ensuring that those at risk of hunger do not miss out.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that year two pupils in schools providing a free and nutritious breakfast boosted their reading, writing and maths by an average of two months’ progress per year.

And the charity has been working hard during lockdown in their mission to end hunger as a barrier to education in UK schools.

“As well as being a farmer, I am also a teacher so education is very important to me," said Mr Dyson, 57, who milks 500 Holstein cows at his third generation farm in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire.

"I'm delighted to be involved in this project with Arla and Magic Breakfast to help kids around the UK learn a bit more about life on a farm and the importance of enjoying a healthy and nutritious start to the day.”

As part of the initiative children will also have access to a range of learning resources - from videos to games - and a series of nutritionist approved worksheets are available at www.arlafoods.co.uk

“We are very pleased to be broadening our partnership with Arla by launching these great new resources for children," said Magic Breakfast's Alex Cunningham.

"We are passionate about ensuring children eat a healthy breakfast each morning and these resources will help them to understand why it’s important to do so."

Arla has supported schools with thousands of Cravendale milk vouchers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and is now looking ahead to the new school year, as breakfast clubs return to action.

"We wanted to give something additional back to those children and the breakfast clubs," said Danny Micklethwaite from Arla.

"Our series of specially created videos and worksheets are designed to be fun, engaging and educational supporting primary school aged children to learn more about where their milk comes from and the nutritional importance of having a good breakfast to set them up for a day of learning.”